2,727 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) Acquired by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12,585.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

