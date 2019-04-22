25,795 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/25795-shares-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko-acquired-by-gyl-financial-synergies-llc.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.