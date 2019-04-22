24,905 Shares in 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XXII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter.

XXII stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

XXII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

