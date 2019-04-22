21,313 Shares in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NCZ stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

