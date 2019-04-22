$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Argus raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406,698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

