18,226 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $297,958.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $1,217,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,111,293 shares in the company, valued at $76,245,812.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $6,900,449. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $69.60. 3,862,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,139. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/18226-shares-in-colgate-palmolive-cl-purchased-by-lantz-financial-llc.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.