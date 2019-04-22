$136.32 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $136.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.17 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $567.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.84 million to $572.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $578.66 million, with estimates ranging from $573.43 million to $588.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN opened at $11.70 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

