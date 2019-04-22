$135.33 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $135.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $136.01 million. Ichor reported sales of $258.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $643.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $650.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $791.78 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $815.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 121.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after buying an additional 1,941,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ichor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,552,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 111,717 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 801,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.85. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

