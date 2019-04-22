$133.89 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to post $133.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.03 million and the lowest is $128.74 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $135.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $608.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.78 million to $617.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $623.39 million, with estimates ranging from $617.79 million to $628.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 278,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,405. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $441,231.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

