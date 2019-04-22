1,312,842 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,312,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,105,000. Norges Bank owned 1.89% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 68.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $367,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $876,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,818 shares of company stock worth $2,077,341 in the last 90 days. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXL opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $87.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,312,842 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Acquired by Norges Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/1312842-shares-in-maxlinear-inc-mxl-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.