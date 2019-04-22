1,300 Shares in Colfax Corp (CFX) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $30.37 on Monday. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.51.

In other news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

