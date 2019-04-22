$114.41 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $114.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.06 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $112.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $463.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.20 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $481.64 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $503.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.53 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 78,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

