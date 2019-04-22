1,094 Shares in Core Laboratories (CLB) Purchased by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares during the period.

NYSE CLB opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

