$1.93 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $8.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $1,027,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,014,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

