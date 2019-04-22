$1.70 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Athene had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $2,516,865. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,584,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,720 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 4,779,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 844.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Athene has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

