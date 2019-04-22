$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Boise Cascade Co (BCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. Boise Cascade reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.84). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

