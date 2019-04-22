$0.88 EPS Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.93. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,865. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 845,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 484,016 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 332,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 108,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

