$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,450,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,524,000 after buying an additional 182,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,098,000 after buying an additional 247,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,261,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

