$0.31 EPS Expected for Apergy Corp (APY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apergy to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. Apergy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $37,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128 shares of company stock worth $47,064. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apergy by 2,643.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 837,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apergy by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 597,451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Apergy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 540,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apergy by 2,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 478,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

