-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 238,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 9,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,337. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $630.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.75.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

