-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc (SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.14). Shopify reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Shopify by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Shopify by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

