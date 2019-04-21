Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) & National Bank (NBHC) Critical Contrast

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation NA and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation NA 0 7 10 0 2.59 National Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus price target of $55.94, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than National Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation NA $3.03 billion 3.00 $884.00 million $4.08 11.59 National Bank $292.17 million 3.66 $61.45 million $2.16 16.05

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation NA 29.14% 12.57% 1.32% National Bank 21.03% 10.14% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats National Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

