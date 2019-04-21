Zen Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $9,768.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $9,768.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00454934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.01080852 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.54 or 0.11502544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 24,572,205 coins and its circulating supply is 18,095,205 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

