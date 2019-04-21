ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ZEAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835. The company has a market cap of $562.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.26. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

