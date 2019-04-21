ZClassic Price Tops $1.60 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. ZClassic has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $79,317.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00030429 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.01279576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00315714 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00130241 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005780 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,416,650 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

