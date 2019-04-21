Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,060.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 7,032.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $48.10.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

