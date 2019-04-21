Zacks: Renren Inc (RENN) Given $1.70 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renren by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renren by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 1,106,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renren will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

