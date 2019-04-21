Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (VCTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of VCTR opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.