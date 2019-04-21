Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters."

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

SSW opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.98 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

