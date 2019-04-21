Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Retail Properties (NNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NNN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE NNN opened at $51.54 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $1,792,128.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,255,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

