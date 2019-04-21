Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. This is largely attributable to the company’s robust cost-saving efforts. To this end, the company is progressing well with FORCE and 2018 Global Restructuring plans, which generated savings of $75 million and $55 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2018. Alongside fourth-quarter results, the company revealed the K-C Strategy 2022. Further, the company is on track with e-commerce growth and expansion in the developing markets. However, we note that the company has been struggling with high input costs for long. Commodity cost inflation of $215 million, stemming from greater costs of pulp and other raw materials weighed on Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter. Management expects input cost inflation for 2019 in the range of $300-$400 million. Additionally, adverse currency movements remain a threat for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

