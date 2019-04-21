Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels (H) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Lingering global concerns in the key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues. Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is also a concern. Further, estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past two months. Nevertheless, the company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. An increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. Moreover, the company has reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 12 quarters. In the last reported quarter, earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year on increased margins.”

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

H opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.