Zacks Investment Research Lowers Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,382 shares of company stock worth $11,407,350 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.