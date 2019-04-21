Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deere & Company (DE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Deere projects net sales growth of 7% year over year and net income of $3.6 billion. However, results will bear the brunt of higher costs for raw materials and logistics. Also, elevated expenses due to investments in precision agriculture as well as next-generation product development programs will likely impact margins. The implementation of tariffs and apprehensions regarding stretched out U.S-China trade talks weighed on farmers’ sentiment. Even though the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) expects net farm income to rise 10% to $69.4 billion in 2019, it lagged the 10-year U.S. net farm income average by a wide margin. This weak forecast, along with lower commodity prices, signals continued constrained demand for agricultural equipment in North America, which will likely impact Deere’s results. Also, drought in Europe, weak growth in Argentina and elevated expenses remain concerns.”

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.07.

NYSE:DE opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.