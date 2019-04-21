Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southwest Gas (SWX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of SWX opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.