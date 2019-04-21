Zacks: Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:GORO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gold Resource an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GORO remained flat at $$3.78 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,893. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

