Zacks: Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carriage Services by 1,706.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carriage Services by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Carriage Services by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Carriage Services has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.92 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

