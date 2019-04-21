Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SA. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

SA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 262,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,871. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

