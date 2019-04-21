Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.27. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $933.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 357,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.