Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $145,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $78,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $706,639. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,516. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

