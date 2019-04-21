Zacks: Brokerages Expect First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post sales of $28.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $29.10 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $28.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $116.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.41 million to $117.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.21 million, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $121.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 26,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,669. The stock has a market cap of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

