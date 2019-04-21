Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite Inc (EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $82.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.39 million to $83.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $339.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $339.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $407.49 million, with estimates ranging from $400.60 million to $414.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $14,275,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,399 shares of company stock valued at $16,561,906.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 299,694 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -15.10. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

