Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will post $49.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.20 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $53.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $205.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.55 million to $239.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.44 million to $263.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.81. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,601,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

