Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Heidrick & Struggles International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,548,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

