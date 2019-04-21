Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BMC Stock reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $188,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 240,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,013. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.