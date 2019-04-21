Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 928,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 602,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $683.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -1.17.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $105.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.