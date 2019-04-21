Zacks: Analysts Expect Store Capital Corp (STOR) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Store Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Store Capital stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.