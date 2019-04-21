Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Smart & Final Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

NYSE SFS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.72. Smart & Final Stores has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

