Zacks: Analysts Expect Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Peak Resorts reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of SKIS opened at $4.67 on Friday. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peak Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 30.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

