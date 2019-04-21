Zacks: Analysts Expect NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.87. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.42%.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,871.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,090. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 30.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $61.43. 53,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,711. NV5 Global has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

